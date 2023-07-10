Sign up
34 / 365
Through the marsh
Lake Apopka Florida
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st July 2023 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
bird
,
lake
,
marsh
,
closeup
,
reeds
Mags
ace
Beautiful bird and nice DOF!
July 10th, 2023
