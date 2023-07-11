Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Watch out for the alligators!
Lake Apopka Florida
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st July 2023 6:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
bird
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
crane
