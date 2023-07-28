Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Reflection
A simple reflection from the kitchen countertop
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
1
0
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
123
photos
54
followers
101
following
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
80
81
37
82
83
84
38
85
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th July 2023 10:36am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
Christine Sztukowski
ace
cool
July 28th, 2023
