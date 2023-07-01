Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Singular
B&W
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
3
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Past Captures
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st July 2023 6:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
palm
,
lake
,
florida
Jessica Eby
Very cool picture. Great reflections and composition!
July 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition and perfect in B&W
July 1st, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@princessicajessica
@corinnec
thank you guys! ☺️
July 1st, 2023
