Burley Moor

It’s pretty grey and miserable here today so here’s a pic from the sunny day up the moor last week. Even in Winter there are some pretty nice colours up there. Having a pretty frustrating day. Added a lot of words to the review paper, but maybe not ones that were so relevant and I will probably have to cut a lot of it. Not quite got my head around the overall story yet. The review is on the impacts of biomass combustion on air quality. I bang on about it all the time so this tricky paper is my comeuppance… If you check the photo you will see an example of the smoke from Muir burning. The air quality at the top of the moor was terrible because they were also burning just behind us.



In case you were wondering the answer to yesterday’s quiz was: The Jam, Setting Sons. 1979 was a stellar year for music.

