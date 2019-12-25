Previous
Advent End. by gaf005
Advent End.

Christmas Day marks the end of Advent and the fifth candle is lit on the advent wreath to mark the birth of Christ. I managed to take this in our church just before the candles were blown out at the end of the service (for safety reasons).
