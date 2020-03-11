Sign up
Photo 734
Beckoning
On another dull, drizzly day these beautiful buds beckoned me from a hedgerow to take a photo.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
11th March 2020 5:26pm
Dianne
Gorgeous.
March 12th, 2020
