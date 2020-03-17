Previous
Rather him than me! by gaf005
Photo 740

Rather him than me!

A walk in the park this morning in the beautiful sunshine, was spoiled by the droning of a chain saw from workmen felling a tree. Amazing gymnastics. You wouldn't catch me doing that for all the toilet rolls in …. wherever they are!
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

George

