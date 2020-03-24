Previous
Nose to Nose. by gaf005
Nose to Nose.

Cattle basking in the sunlight on Beachy Head this afternoon, with the sea in the background. A touching scene, BUT they are not abiding with Boris' 2 meter rule!
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

George

