Photo 749
Bursting.
These catkins are erupting on the trees in the bright afternoon sunshine.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
26th March 2020 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helen Jane
ace
a fine shot. lovely to watch the spring unfold.
March 26th, 2020
