Previous
Next
A Grate Shot by gaf005
Photo 1016

A Grate Shot

What is it? The clue is in the caption. It is a section of a cheese grater.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise