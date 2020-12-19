Sign up
Photo 1017
Up, up and away.
The gulls were gracefully riding the currents as they were buffeted by wind on the sea front today.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1017
photos
53
followers
64
following
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Babs
ace
Gorgeous shot. Jonathan Livingston Seagull no doubt.
December 19th, 2020
