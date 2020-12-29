Previous
Next
Christmas Cheer. by gaf005
Photo 1027

Christmas Cheer.

I love the way so many houses and hedges are displaying Christmas lights - this was a rather long hedge with a multitude of coloured bulbs glowing in the twilight.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise