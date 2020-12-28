Previous
Winter Cheer by gaf005
On a dreary dull day these violas raise the spirits with their glowing colours.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
