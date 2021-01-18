Sign up
Photo 1047
Silted up
A rather gruesome part of our walk round Shinewater Park and lake was the section under the A27 where the waters known as 'Willingdon Upper' are silted up and not helped by typical human litter.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7
ace
So sad that people just throw their litter anywhere!
January 18th, 2021
