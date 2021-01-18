Previous
Silted up
Silted up

A rather gruesome part of our walk round Shinewater Park and lake was the section under the A27 where the waters known as 'Willingdon Upper' are silted up and not helped by typical human litter.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7 ace
So sad that people just throw their litter anywhere!
January 18th, 2021  
