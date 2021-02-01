Previous
Next
Feed the Birds by gaf005
Photo 1061

Feed the Birds

This man was stood on Eastbourne beach with seagulls gathered round him as he threw food out to them. I wonder what he was saying to this customer who looks to be queue-jumping.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise