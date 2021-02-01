Sign up
Photo 1061
Feed the Birds
This man was stood on Eastbourne beach with seagulls gathered round him as he threw food out to them. I wonder what he was saying to this customer who looks to be queue-jumping.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
1st February 2021 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
