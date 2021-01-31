Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1060
Touch Down
Coming in to land at the local park pond.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1060
photos
63
followers
72
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
29th January 2021 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Granny7
ace
Super shot
January 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close