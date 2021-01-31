Previous
Touch Down by gaf005
Photo 1060

Touch Down

Coming in to land at the local park pond.
31st January 2021

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7 ace
Super shot
January 31st, 2021  
