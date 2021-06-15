Sign up
Photo 1195
Framed
Walking thought the walled garden in Wakehurst Place today I spotted this frame within a frame which I couldn't resist in spite of the intense sunlight.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1195
photos
72
followers
72
following
327% complete
View this month »
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th June 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
