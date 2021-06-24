Sign up
Deep
I love the contrast between the deep cerise of the petals and the bright yellow of the ovary. Poppies never cease to amaze with their endless variety of shades and shapes.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
15th June 2021 2:11pm
