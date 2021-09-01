Previous
Munch by gaf005
Photo 1273

Munch

No wonder there are holes in my plants! But it is rather beautiful - rather more so than the mullein moth it grows into.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Richard Brown ace
Very colourful! Nice catch.
September 1st, 2021  
