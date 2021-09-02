Sign up
Photo 1274
Mud, what mud?
How I wish I had caught it actually rolling in the mud, but this shot of it looking out of the pigsty was pretty good.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
ace
love the frame and the mud at the base of the pigsty and on it's whiskers tells the story.
September 2nd, 2021
