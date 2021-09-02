Previous
Next
Mud, what mud? by gaf005
Photo 1274

Mud, what mud?

How I wish I had caught it actually rolling in the mud, but this shot of it looking out of the pigsty was pretty good.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
love the frame and the mud at the base of the pigsty and on it's whiskers tells the story.
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise