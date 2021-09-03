Previous
Do not disturb. by gaf005
Do not disturb.

This Rhea was decidedly sleepy and did not move a muscle or an eyelash the whole time we were there.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
