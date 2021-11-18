Previous
Marguerite by gaf005
Marguerite

Mid-November and the African Daisies are still providing a splash of vivid colour.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
