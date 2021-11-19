Previous
Scope by gaf005
Photo 1352

Scope

I visited a friend today who is a fellow lover of photography and he showed me this display of the cameras he has lovingly used throughout his long life.
19th November 2021

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.


Milanie ace
It's amazing to see all the changes
November 19th, 2021  
