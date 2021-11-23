Sign up
Photo 1356
Solitude
Beneath the weirdly beautiful mackerel sky, the isolated surfboarder floats alone and unhurried, surrounded by the calm ripples and silent beauty of creation.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
