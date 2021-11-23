Previous
Next
Solitude by gaf005
Photo 1356

Solitude

Beneath the weirdly beautiful mackerel sky, the isolated surfboarder floats alone and unhurried, surrounded by the calm ripples and silent beauty of creation.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise