Out of Season by gaf005
Out of Season

Cherry blossom in mid-November. The strangeness underlined by the golden autumn glow of leaves in the backdrop.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzie Townsend ace
That really is unusual - but so beautiful!
November 24th, 2021  
Corinne ace
Unusual in November … that is to say the global warming is true ? 😉
November 24th, 2021  
