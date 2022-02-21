Previous
Storm by gaf005
Storm

Today's Storm Franklin was nothing compared to Storm Eunice which hit last Friday and caused extensive damage of which this is typical. We lost some ridge and roof tiles, which unfortunately landed on our next door neighbour's car!
21st February 2022

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
