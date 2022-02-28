Previous
Arty by gaf005
Photo 1453

Arty

This sculpture on Hastings Beach is one seagull that won't steal your fish 'n chips! And interestingly, when viewed from the front it looks more like the hull of a boat.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
