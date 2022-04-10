Sign up
Photo 1494
Yellow
The humble dandelion, beginning to furl as the sun dies at the end of the day.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1494
photos
74
followers
76
following
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
Views
3
365
DC-TZ200
10th April 2022 5:53pm
