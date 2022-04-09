Sign up
Photo 1493
Black and White
Most windmills are white but this one in Herne is black. Why are they always either white or black and not other colours?
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
