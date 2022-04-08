Sign up
Photo 1492
Towering
Only when you stand at the foot of a church tower do you grasp its immensity.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great detail and Pov
April 8th, 2022
