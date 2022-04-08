Previous
Towering by gaf005
Photo 1492

Towering

Only when you stand at the foot of a church tower do you grasp its immensity.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great detail and Pov
April 8th, 2022  
