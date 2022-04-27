Sign up
Photo 1511
Fountain
What a magnificent sight Clematis are, whether from afar or close up. A cascade of beauty.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1511
photos
76
followers
76
following
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th April 2022 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous capture .
April 27th, 2022
