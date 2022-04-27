Previous
Fountain by gaf005
Photo 1511

Fountain

What a magnificent sight Clematis are, whether from afar or close up. A cascade of beauty.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous capture .
April 27th, 2022  
