Yellow by gaf005
Yellow

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne had a multitude of makes of vintage and classic cars on display but this yellow Triumph caught the eye as it dazzled in the bright sunshine.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a cool car, Those head light look like eyes poking at me through the screen.
April 30th, 2022  
