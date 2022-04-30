Sign up
Photo 1514
Yellow
Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne had a multitude of makes of vintage and classic cars on display but this yellow Triumph caught the eye as it dazzled in the bright sunshine.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
30th April 2022 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a cool car, Those head light look like eyes poking at me through the screen.
April 30th, 2022
