Reward by gaf005
Photo 1521

Reward

The Birds of Prey flying display I visited today was blighted not only by occasional rain, but also by a gang of seagulls which attacked the birds.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
