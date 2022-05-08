Previous
Arches by gaf005
Arches

This arched bridge to Herstmonceux Castle provides a solid pathway to the entrance - certainly not a drawbridge!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
Really pretty with those reflections
May 8th, 2022  
