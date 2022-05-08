Sign up
Photo 1522
Arches
This arched bridge to Herstmonceux Castle provides a solid pathway to the entrance - certainly not a drawbridge!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1522
photos
76
followers
76
following
416% complete
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
2nd May 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Really pretty with those reflections
May 8th, 2022
