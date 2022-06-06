Previous
Next
Purity by gaf005
Photo 1551

Purity

The sun had set but there was just enough light to capture this magnificent Calla Lily in all its glory.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise