Previous
Next
Welcome! by gaf005
Photo 1572

Welcome!

Spotted hanging over the doorway of a home in an ordinary street is this wonderful gargoyle. All the other homes in the street have an ordinary rounded gable end but this house has this fixed onto it to greet everyone.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise