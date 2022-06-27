Sign up
Photo 1572
Welcome!
Spotted hanging over the doorway of a home in an ordinary street is this wonderful gargoyle. All the other homes in the street have an ordinary rounded gable end but this house has this fixed onto it to greet everyone.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
26th June 2022 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
