Photo 1574
Tutsan
Otherwise known as St John's Wort, this stunning shrub is said to have healing qualities but is often regarded as an invasive pest.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1574
photos
83
followers
83
following
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
Views
4
365
DC-TZ200
29th June 2022 5:43pm
