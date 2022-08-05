Sign up
Photo 1611
Ivanhoe
Sir Walter Scott wrote this historical fictional novel in 1819 after being so impressed by a visit to the magnificent Conisbrough Castle, built in the 11th century.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
ace
Very painterly effect. Lovely view
August 5th, 2022
