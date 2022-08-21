Previous
Dynamic Duo by gaf005
Dynamic Duo

One of the highlights of Airbourne was two iconic aeroplanes, the Spitfire and the Typhoon, flying in tandem. This amazing sight was no mean feat for the pilots due to the huge differences in the aircraft.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Phil Sandford ace
Spitfire going as fast as it can, Typhoon going as slow as it can (without falling out of the sky) and combining it it at exactly the right place for the show. Superb.
August 21st, 2022  
