Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1627
Dynamic Duo
One of the highlights of Airbourne was two iconic aeroplanes, the Spitfire and the Typhoon, flying in tandem. This amazing sight was no mean feat for the pilots due to the huge differences in the aircraft.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1627
photos
80
followers
79
following
445% complete
View this month »
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th August 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Spitfire going as fast as it can, Typhoon going as slow as it can (without falling out of the sky) and combining it it at exactly the right place for the show. Superb.
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close