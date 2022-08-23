Previous
Dancing by gaf005
Photo 1629

Dancing

The Chinook helicopter doing a dance, albeit in slow motion, to show what it can do at Airbourne.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Phil Sandford ace
We had one of those go slowly over our house at 6am this morning - the Wocka Wocka of the rotors so familiar to me after many many flights in them during my military career.
August 23rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Pretty neat - great focus
August 23rd, 2022  
