Amazing Aisle Arches by gaf005
Amazing Aisle Arches

I waited and waited for the aisle to clear of people but each time it re-filled. In the end I decided to take the shot anyway and include them as part of the authenticity.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
