Not Today by gaf005
Photo 1647

Not Today

This Gazania has no intention of opening up on a dull wet day.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 10th, 2022  
