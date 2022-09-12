Previous
Tangled by gaf005
Photo 1649

Tangled

Another intriguing art exhibit in the 'Together we Rise' project at Chichester cathedral. I must admit, I had to look at this more than once!
JudyG ace
It is certainly intriguing!
September 12th, 2022  
