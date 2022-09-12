Sign up
Photo 1649
Tangled
Another intriguing art exhibit in the 'Together we Rise' project at Chichester cathedral. I must admit, I had to look at this more than once!
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
5th September 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JudyG
ace
It is certainly intriguing!
September 12th, 2022
