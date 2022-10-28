Previous
I found numerous examples of amazing natural symmetry as I wandered around the cacti at Paradise Park, Newhaven this afternoon.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wonderful.
October 28th, 2022  
Erika ace
Fun cacti abstract.
October 28th, 2022  
