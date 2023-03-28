Previous
Dilapidated by gaf005
Photo 1846

Dilapidated

This abandoned boat was lying in Rye Harbour and I have no idea what would happen if there was a really high tide but I suspect it would not float!
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Great find.
March 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice spot and great textures! Poor old thing.
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Quite the find - wonder the age? Nice shot of it
March 28th, 2023  
