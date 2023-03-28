Sign up
Photo 1846
Dilapidated
This abandoned boat was lying in Rye Harbour and I have no idea what would happen if there was a really high tide but I suspect it would not float!
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
3
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1846
photos
90
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th March 2023 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Great find.
March 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice spot and great textures! Poor old thing.
March 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Quite the find - wonder the age? Nice shot of it
March 28th, 2023
