Photo 1847
Flight
When the Avocet had finished wading through the water it flew off into the sky with amazing strength and agility.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th March 2023 3:49pm
Privacy
Milanie
ace
What a good looking bird and very nicely captured in flight
March 29th, 2023
