Previous
Next
Flight by gaf005
Photo 1847

Flight

When the Avocet had finished wading through the water it flew off into the sky with amazing strength and agility.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a good looking bird and very nicely captured in flight
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise