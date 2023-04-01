Previous
Next
Gnarled by gaf005
Photo 1850

Gnarled

I love the shades in this tree as well as the shapes and textures - I tried in in black and white and it just did not do it for me.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Great textures on this one
April 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing textures!
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise