Photo 1850
Gnarled
I love the shades in this tree as well as the shapes and textures - I tried in in black and white and it just did not do it for me.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1850
photos
90
followers
66
following
506% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st March 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jo Worboys
Great textures on this one
April 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing textures!
April 1st, 2023
