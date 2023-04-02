Previous
Cascade by gaf005
Photo 1851

Cascade

In spite of the rain and blustery wind of the last few days the blossom clings on and is stunning in today's sunshine (at last!).
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane ace
lovely blossom filled frame. Glad that it is lasting - enjoy it whilst you can.
April 2nd, 2023  
