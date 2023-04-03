Previous
Survivor by gaf005
Photo 1852

Survivor

The Magnolia buds of last week have blossomed beautifully in spite of the frost and lashing wind and rain, and today's sunshine brings out the best in them.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Beautiful. Every time I see a magnolia on 365 I think I must plant a new one. Ours died in 40 degree heat a few years ago and we haven't got round to replacing it yet.
April 3rd, 2023  
