Photo 1852
Survivor
The Magnolia buds of last week have blossomed beautifully in spite of the frost and lashing wind and rain, and today's sunshine brings out the best in them.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1852
photos
90
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd April 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Every time I see a magnolia on 365 I think I must plant a new one. Ours died in 40 degree heat a few years ago and we haven't got round to replacing it yet.
April 3rd, 2023
